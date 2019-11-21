ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: It was all about the trade war again

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 21 November 2019

Discouraging news on the prospects for a US-China trade deal during the US session continued in the early hours of Asia. Negative reports built (see bullets above) which led to a gradual drip lower for forex risk currencies. Using AUD/JPY as the guide, it fell away, with USD/JPY dropping under 108.30 and AUD/USD under 0.6790.

Some optimism returned with a Bloomberg report on 'cautious optimism' comments from China's Vice Premier and leader of the trade negotiating team Liu He - these were sourced from someone who heard him say it! (At a dinner speech, see the bullets above for more).

Otherwise, data and news flow was barely existent. EUR/USD traded up towards 1.1080 and has flat-lined since. Cable has added on around 10 points for the session while the pattern of trade for CAD and NZD has broadly mimicked that of AUD.

The PBOC cut a big figure from the CNY mid-rate setting today (OK, it was only 99 points not a whole big figure. If Yi Gang wants to get snarky in the comments, he can go right ahead). Gold moved higher on the poor trade news but has since given it all back on the ore optimistic comments already referred to.