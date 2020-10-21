ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD slumps across the board

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 21 October 2020

Hopes for pre-election US coronavirus economic relief stimulus were dealt another blow late in the US day with the usual round of comments from the players such as ;

Pelosi and Mnuchin will speak again tomorrow

Pelosi said she 'hopes' an agreement can be reached by the end of the week

McConnell warning a large size package would not pass the Senate

So far so same-old. Also same-old were encouraging comments from Pelosi and Meadows along the lines of narrowing differences, making progress and what have you.

The USD had strengthened in the US afternoon as it became evident there would be no agreement. And indeed, Pelosi's Tuesday "deadline" passed without a deal.

After a bit of sideways shuffling in early trade currencies began to reverse that move though, gaining as the morning progressed. US equity index futures traded higher from the off when Globex opened for the (US) evening session.

There was little on the news wires to hang a narrative on for the up-move in equities, currencies, and even gold. Perhaps its Pelosi ''hopes' for an end of week deal that were grabbed hold of? But how many times have we heard this, or similar?

US politics featured the New York Times saying Trump has a bank account at a Chinese bank (the name of the bank the previously undisclosed account is held at was not revealed). The explanation offered by Trump's people in the article was that the account was used to pay taxes in China, which seems reasonable. If true. Who knows, and besides, Trump has shrugged off much worse than this.

The Chinese yuan gained to levels not seen since the middle of 2018.

