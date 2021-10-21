ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: CAD higher

Forex news for Asia trading on Thursday 21 October 2021

CAD, AUD and NZD all traded higher against the USD during the session here with still-solid oil prices underpinning especially CAD (see bullets above). EUR/USD has inched a little higher also while yen, CHF and GBP are all little net changed.

There was not a lot of news nor data flow on the session of much note. We did get comments after the US close from Federal Reserve Cleveland President Mester but nothing surprising.

On the crypto front Bitcoin gave back some of its US time rally, dropping back to under US$65K. Ether gained.