ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Currencies catch a bid against the USD

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 21 September 2020

Weekend

After opening weak US equity index futures on Globex recovered, currencies followed along on the rise like obedient dogs. EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, NZD are all higher against the dollar as I update. The ranges have not been large but for Asia they are OK sort of moves.

It was a Japanese holiday on Monday (Respect for the Aged Day) and another will follow on Tuesday (Autumn Equinox Day). Yen added on points against the dollar but USD/JPY has remained above its Friday US session lows circa 104.30.

There was news flow over the weekend and during the session but nothing of too much urgent significance for currencies. The UK appears to be edging closer to further lock downs.