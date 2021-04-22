ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: BTC dips

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 22 April 2021

The Australian and New Zealand dollars held their gains from overnight on the Bank of Canada decision Wednesday (CAD time). Neither added to their overnight gains though, while EUR/USD managed to track a few points higher ahead of Thursday's ECB announcement (see previews above, but spoiler - no change to policy is expected). Cable is also a few points higher on the session.

USD/JPY yet again tested 108 (from the topside, for the third session in a row in Asia) and once again has not extended below there.

The People's Bank of China set the mid-rate for USD/CNY lower again today (i.e. stronger for onshore yuan).

News flow was light, we received further info in the impending fresh emergency declarations in Japan in response to mounting COVID-19 cases. Data flow, too, very light indeed.

Bitcoin lost some ground, trading back under US$53K at one stage,

USD/CAD has remained off its Wednesday (CAD time) lows but the bounce has been small compared with its dramatic drop on the BOC.

Regional equities:

Japan's Nikkei +2.1%, Topix +1.8%

China's Shanghai Composite +0.08%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng +0.43%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 +0.34%







USD/CAD:

US yields ticked a little lower.