ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yuan weakens on the session

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 22 August 2019

A very light flow of news and data on the session here in but a move for the Chinese yuan lower again and flows out of AUD/JPY.



Activity was light, with volumes lower than normal as many are happy to leave fresh position setting until after Fed chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole on Friday. Expectations are high for more dovishness from Powell but this obviously sets the stage for disappointment.

AUD/JPY drifted lower during the session, with a lower yuan providing some impetus for the move. AUD/USD dropped from highs above 0.6785 to lows circa 0.6765. NZD/USD lost a little ground also, breaking its overnight low. CAD completed the trifecta, with USD/CAD edging above 1.3300.

EUR and cable are both little changed, USD/CHF also. USD/JPY lost a points, but not large.

Do keep in mind that the moves described were all small and with PMIs and ECB minutes still to come in the session ahead we might see some better action.

USD/CNH:



