ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Bitcoin slides further

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 22 January 2021

BTC/USD dropped under $30,000 and back to its early-January level during the session here, adding to losses sustained in the past two days or so. It dipped very briefly to just under $29K but has since managed to climb above $30k again.

It was not only BTC falling during the session here, nerves seemed to dominate with lower prices for AUD, NZD, CAD, gold and silver (GBP too) ahead of the weekend. Further compounding nerves a little is new US President Biden to speak in the afternoon Washington time with Europe and UK trade having finished for the day leaving only North American markets open.

EUR/USD was resilient, holding its gains from US afternoon / Asia morning trade. The test will come in Europe time.





Data today - New Zealand inflation rose ahead of expectations prompting analysts to dial back expectations for negative rates from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.