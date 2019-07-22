ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD/JPY tests 108

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 22 July 2019

Ranges across forex in Asia to open the week here on Monday were small but we did get some yen weakening during the Tokyo morning. USD/JPY traded above 108 before dipping back just under. News and data flow was limited indeed. The Japanese upper house election result saw PM Abe Shinzo maintain his majority in the chamber. The main implication for economic policy is it would appear to further cement the scheduled October sales tax in place.

CHF is lower against the USD also.

NZD is higher on the session, NZ/USD ticking towards 0.6775 for a circa 15 point gain for the session. Mainly smaller ranges elsewhere with little net change against t the big dollar for EUR, AUD, CAD.

Cable has added on a few tics only.

Overall a quiet beginning to the week in the time zone here.

Still to come:

---

Chart of the session today is ….





USD/JPY up, NZD/USD up …. NZD/JPY the big winner on the session





