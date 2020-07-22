ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Gold, silver higher again

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 22 July 2020

There was little of note to move FX rates out from Asia today as small ranges prevailed. The huge shunt lower for the USD during UK/US time gave way to largely sideways trade here. Trump recommenced his coronavirus news briefings, yes a second wave, but markets are numb to his empty rhetoric and his comments prompted no response.

Pelosi and Mnuchin comments were both constructive for likely further stimulus from the Congress.

As Asian markets got more active for the session gold and silver added to their recent gains, gold popped above 1860USD at one stage and had has not not pulled lower by much at all as I update.

Local virus outbreaks continue to consolidate at higher numbers in Australia (in the state of Victoria) and Tokyo.

Regional stocks:

China's Shanghai Composite +1.5%

HK's Hang Seng +0.54%

Nikkei (Japan) -0.24%)





