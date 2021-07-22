ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD a little lower, yen a touch higher

Forex news for Asia trading on Thursday 22 July 2021

Regional equities had another positive session today, China and Hong Kong rising following the lead of Wall Street on Wednesday. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday and will be again tomorrow. US overnight equity index futures rose on Globex but have been sideways the past couple of hours. Oil tracked mainly sideways.

The FX space was characterised by small range trading. USD/JPY has drifted from highs just under 110.30 to peek just under 110.10 and is only just above here as I post. Ahead of the ECB policy meeting EUR/USD barely managed a 10 point range just under 1.1800. NZD/USD has drifted 20 or so points down from early highs circa 0.6970 while AUD/USD is little net changed. Little change also for USD/CAD and cable.

News and data flow was light but should pick up with the European Central Bank statement and Lagarde's news conference still to come on Thursday.

NZD/JPY turned a little lower:



