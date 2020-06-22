ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Risk gaps lower early, bounces back
Forex news for Asia trading Monday 22 June 2020
The headline to this post has been good for about a decade, still serving well.
Coronavirus and its impact on economies across the globe was front and centre again over the weekend news with a worsening situation in the US, the German R rate heading higher, and a loosening of restrictions in parts of Australia being wound back. There were some less bad reports out also, Italy is getting closer to bailing out Fiat, the UK is easing restrictions further, the BUBA head thinks the worst of the economic trough in Germany is passed. But, it was the negatives that grabbed the market attention. Risk currencies gapped lower in the early hours of the week.
Soon after Globex began to trade, with lower equity indexes.
However, the risk weakness did not last. Currencies covered their various gaps and continued to add gains, albeit small.
USD/JPY is a little shy of 107 as I post. AUD/USD is nudging above 0.6850. We had comments out from RBA boss Lowe earlier, he said he'd like a lower AUD but didn't see that happening soon and the fact that it is rising right now is not a problem. NZD is a boss, up 50 or so points from its early lows. EUR, GBP higher also.
Gold has had a good session, it was above 1755 at one point but has since slipped a little to be just above the mid point of its session range as I update.
AUD/JPY risk barometer