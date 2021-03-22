ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Turkish lira collapse boosts USD, yen early

Forex news for Asia trading for Monday 22 March 2021

Over the weekend Turkey's President Erdogan sacked the head of the country's central bank after a rate hike of 200 points on Thursday. Governor Naci Agbal was in the job for only 4 months and had been finance minister in a previous job. Long lira had become a popular trade - Agbal was hiking to fight inflation and to try to restore credibility to the central bank. Lira bulls had expected rates to rise further and were comfortable being long. So much for that trade thesis. His sacking triggered chaos in the TRY, its dropped precipitously in very, very thin and illiquid morning trade in early Asia Monday.

The lira move catalysed risk aversion in the early hours with gaps up for yen and the USD and lower for currencies. The risk aversion extended to US equity index futures when Globex opened for the week also.

However, USD/JPY quickly retraced and covered all its move lower, falling just short of 109.00 before drifting lower for the balance of the session as I update. Retracements elsewhere were not quite 100% and vary by currency. CAD and euro are performing better than AUD and NZD.

Japnese shares continued their falls today after Friday's BOJ decision to alter the terms of their ETF buying (the Bank of Japan dropped the 6tln yen target for ETF buys, said they would switch to buying the funds on market selloffs rather than in the more steady fashion they had been employing, and would target the TOPIX).

Bitcoin traded under $56K but has recovered back above $57K.

