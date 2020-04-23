ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Flash PMIs plunge

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 23 April 2020

Ahead of the upcoming preliminary PMIs from across Europe and the US on Thursday we got Australian and Japanese results - declines for manufacturing but a crushing for services PMIs were evident in both. Record lows for both of the services PMIs.

The Australian dollar was sold off with the very poor result, dragging NZD lower alongside. There was some USD strength in there to muddy the waters just a little with a lower EUR & GBP also.

The Japanese PMI followed a little later in the session.

Data again proved to be a bit of an AUD mover, the preliminary export numbers for March surged, up 29% m/m after slow January and February results. AUD/USD managed to tick back towards its earlier session high and as I update its down just above 0.6300. Now that we are beginning to see the economic impacts of the virus outbreak response in the data markets are paying them more heed.









Apart from these the flow of news etc was light.

Oil has traded slightly higher on the session in Asia while gold popped its overnight high to trigger some stop loss buyers before reversing back a session low.

