ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: BTC dips under $49k
Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 23 April 2021
- China's Global Times tweets UK is lying, violating international law, interfering with China
- Nasdaq is launching options on the Nasdaq-100 Micro Index
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4934 (vs. yesterday at 6.4902)
- US Bombers Might Have to Go Back on Nuclear Alert
- Japan new coronavirus restrictions incoming - PM Suga press conference Friday evening
- Japan preliminary PMIs for April: Manufacturing 53.3 (prior 52.7) & Services 48.3 (prior 48.3)
- Goldman Sachs weighs in on Biden's capital gains tax rate - will split the difference
- Coronavirus - New Zealand tightens border controls, will restrict arrivals from 4 high-risk nations
- Japan finance minister Aso says discussing support policies for the upcoming State of Emergency
- Copyright claim over Bitcoin set for its day in UK court
- Japan inflation data for March: National headline CPI -0.2% y/y (vs. expected -0.2%)
- UK data - GfK Consumer Confidence for April: -15 (expected -12)
- Australia PMIs (preliminary, April) Manufacturing 59.6 (prior 56.8) & Services 58.6 (prior 55.5)
- Use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the US expected to be approved again as soon as this weekend
- UBS has tightened lending criteria to (some) fossil fuels
- Coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka (and more) - looking set for April 25 - May 11
- Australia comes in dead last in a comparison of global vaccination progress
- Iraq - 3 rockets hit Baghdad airport base housing US troops
- Bitcoin taking further hits lower - rumours of US tax on crypto will not go away
- Trade ideas thread - Friday 23 April 2021
- Coronavirus - Canada will ban passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days
- UAE has banned all incoming flights from India citing surging coronavirus cases
- USD/JPY "key support zone" 107.80/00
- 55 new cases of Indian 'double mutation' COVID-19 variant found in the UK in the latest week
- California planning to announce a ban on new fracking permits
Crypto was the mover here in Asia today, with BTC (finally) extending the fall it has last weekend to under USD50K during the session. If an item is needed to explain the drop it might be the persistent rumours of US tax action to be levied on the coin. The best I can see is these are still just rumours, but they will not go away. Maybe these are just an excuse though. DOGE was hit, its been a 'go-to' crypto for weeks now and it fell hard today.
Across forex movement was much more subdued and can be characterised as a day os small USD weakness. EUR, AUD, NZD, GBP all ticked just a few points higher. USD/JPY and USD/CHF are not much changed.
News and data flow were non-impactful.
US yields a touch higher. Gold is up a few dollars and the oil price is also slightly higher.
Regional equities:
Japan's Nikkei -0.7%, Topix -0.5%
China's Shanghai Composite +0.37%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng +1%
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 -0.22%