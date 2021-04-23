ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: BTC dips under $49k

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 23 April 2021

Crypto was the mover here in Asia today, with BTC (finally) extending the fall it has last weekend to under USD50K during the session. If an item is needed to explain the drop it might be the persistent rumours of US tax action to be levied on the coin. The best I can see is these are still just rumours, but they will not go away. Maybe these are just an excuse though. DOGE was hit, its been a 'go-to' crypto for weeks now and it fell hard today.

Across forex movement was much more subdued and can be characterised as a day os small USD weakness. EUR, AUD, NZD, GBP all ticked just a few points higher. USD/JPY and USD/CHF are not much changed.

News and data flow were non-impactful.

US yields a touch higher. Gold is up a few dollars and the oil price is also slightly higher.

Regional equities:

Japan's Nikkei -0.7%, Topix -0.5%

China's Shanghai Composite +0.37%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng +1%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 -0.22%

Every DOGE has its day. But not today:



