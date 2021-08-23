ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Asia markets respond to Jackson Hole going virtual

Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 23 August 2021

Weekend:

Chinese equities were on the up today, as I post the Shanghai Composite is up over 1% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng is +2.25% in its morning session. The tech index in HK surged 4%. Industrial commodity futures in China, too, have risen strongly in morning trade. US equity index futures trading on Globex are also higher.

In the forex space the US dollar declined, with decent-sized gains for GBP, EUR, AUD, NZD, CAD. Even the CHF has added a few points to drag USD/CHF down from its late-Friday level while USD/JPY gained on the session after a start a touch weaker.

Speaking of a touch weaker, both AUD/USD and NZD/USD opened lower in the early Monday hours after a further jump in coronavirus cases over the weekend and also riots in Australia's two largest population cities Sydney and Melbourne with significant violence from rioters in Melbourne.

Gold and BTC have risen, Bitcoin/USD is above $US50K as I post, its highest since the middle of May this year. There is an item in the bullets above on PayPal to allow Bitcoin transactions from this week for its clients in the UK, a similar move was made for US clients earlier in 2021.





more to come