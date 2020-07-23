ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Flatlining

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 23 July 2020

Major currency FX ranges were muted during the session in Asia with no news nor data to prompt moves.

There were notable releases from Australia, but the results were baked in:

Q2 business confidence and conditions were shown to have slumped dramatically, this was of course expected

the Australian Federal government's fiscal and economic update was similarly downbeat, as were the headlines that followed - 'Biggest deficit since WW2' - and again, expected

The Australian dollar barely moved out of a 10 point range for the session and the story was similar for the other majors.

Gold did pop above 1875USD at one stage but has since fallen back to be near its session low as I update. Silver, too, has lost ground during the session:



