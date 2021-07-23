ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: BTC gains gather pace, slowly

Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 23 July 2021

Forex ranges were very limited during the session here in Asia. It was a Japanese market holiday again today which did sap some liquidity and interest. The Tokyo Olympic Games opened.

Data flow was light. Australia's flash PMIs for July were published (Markit/IHS PMIs) showing a collapse for the services result, hardly unexpected given widespread shutdowns across much of the country during the month. Speaking of shutdowns, another rise for the Sydney/NSW new case numbers for the preceding 24 hours has cemented a further extension of lockdown restrictions, which will now continue into August (at least). Sydney's restrictions were also further tightened. On a less dour note new case numbers reported in the State of Victoria (second-largest population state behind NSW) and South Australia fell below yesterday's.

Bitcoin moved a little higher. Twitter CEO said his firm would have more uses for the cryptoo ahead but his impact was small compared to comments from Musk.



