ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: BTC gains gather pace, slowly

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 23 July 2021

Forex ranges were very limited during the session here in Asia. It was a Japanese market holiday again today which did sap some liquidity and interest. The Tokyo Olympic Games opened.

Data flow was light. Australia's flash PMIs for July were published (Markit/IHS PMIs) showing a collapse for the services result, hardly unexpected given widespread shutdowns across much of the country during the month. Speaking of shutdowns, another rise for the Sydney/NSW new case numbers for the preceding 24 hours has cemented a further extension of lockdown restrictions, which will now continue into August (at least). Sydney's restrictions were also further tightened. On a less dour note new case numbers reported in the State of Victoria (second-largest population state behind NSW) and South Australia fell below yesterday's.

Bitcoin moved a little higher. Twitter CEO said his firm would have more uses for the cryptoo ahead but his impact was small compared to comments from Musk.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose