ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Numpty Navarro sends markets on a wild ride
Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 23 June 2020
The session in Asia was shaping up as a slow continuation of the overnight US move where the USD fell, risk currencies and equities gained. But it was soon much more exciting than that.
Trade
adviser to President Trump Pete Navarro was interviewed on Fox, where
he stated clearly re the trade deal with China: "Its over":
- Peter Navarro declares trade deal with China is over
- Risk trades getting smashed on the Navarro comments that trade deal with China is over
Risk trades took a hammering, AUD/USD dropped from around 0.6920 (it had been a touch higher, above 0.6935) to lows under 0.6860 with other currencies moving similarly, lower against the USD. Equities and equity index futures were pummelled also.
There was a bit of two-way around the lows and then Navarro denied the deal was over, saying his comments were taken out of context. (As an aside, they were not taken out of context, the link to the interview is in the post here:
and he was perfectly clear: "Its over").
Risk trades roared back, AUD/USD for example back to its earlier session highs and recoveries elsewhere also.
White House Economic Adviser Kudlow scrambled to defuse the situation, confirming the trade deal was very much still in place, and even Trump himself tweeted the deal was intact.
- Trump economic adviser Kudlow confirms the trade deal with China is not over
- Epic Navarro stuff up - Donald weighs in to clear things up: "China Trade Deal is fully intact"
Other
news and data flow was non-impactful. We had preliminary PMIs from
Australia (much improved) and Japan (improved but a mixed set of
results).
- People’s Bank of China sets yuan reference rate at 7.0671 (vs. yesterday at 7.0865)
- FX options for expiry at the 10am NY cut on Tuesday 23 June 2020
- Flash PMIs still to come from Europe and UK today
- Japan preliminary PMIs (June): Manufacturing 37.8 (prior 38.4), Services 42.3 (prior 26.5)
- Australian state of Victoria coronavirus cases rise again - significant community transmission
- Overnight news ICYMI: Gilead plans to produce two million remdesivir coronavirus course by the end of 2020
- Australian weekly consumer confidence (ANZ Roy Morgan survey) unchanged at 97.5
- Japan ruling party tax panel head says next stimulus package will boost the economy in Fall
- Australia preliminary PMIs (June): Manufacturing 49.8 (prior 44.0), Services 53.2 (26.9)
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting on Wednesday 24 June - preview
- Note for the diary - US Treas Sec Mnuchin and Fed Chair Powell to testify on June 30
- More on Spain considering a major boost to its $113bn loan guarantee plan
- Higher medium term EUR/USD forecasts - EU recovery fund ahead?
- US Treas Sec Mnuchin says there may be a time when we have a China decoupling
- Comments from RBA Governor Lowe on Monday were favourable for the AUD
- Spain is considering extending its loan guarantee plan further
- US coronavirus - Hospitalisations in Texas surge, biggest jump in over 2 weeks
- Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 23 June 2020
- Japan has given the UK 6 weeks to agree to a post-Brexit trade deal