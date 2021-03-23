ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD drops to a 3 month low on housing affordability measures

Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 23 March 2021

Yellen says the US may return to full employment as soon as next year

The news from New Zealand was the government would implement new measures to curb house price rises. The new rules appear to be somewhat underwhelming but nevertheless the response of the NZD was a persistent decline through the session. BNZ attribute the weight on the kiwi $ to the market seeing dovish implications for the RBNZ (hikes come later), and also that the rate curve in NZ steepens due to the long-end continuing to be primarily influenced by global rates while this news should keep short-end rates anchored for the meantime.

NZD/USD lost 90+ points from US-time highs and dropped to a 3 month low,

AUD/USD fell, more slowly and not to the same extent, alongside. Co-contributors to the fall include 'catastrophic' flooding hitting Australia's largest population state (and city) and renewed sex scandals hitting the federal government.

There was also a US dollar influence, CAD fell away a few points (oil prices lost some ground during the session) as did EUR (Germany will impose a new lockdown for 5 days from April 1). The EUR/USD move was tiny I should note, EUR/JPY dropped a bit more.

Regional stock markets saw declines in China (the Shanghai Composite is -1.2% as I post, the Hang Seng -1.3%), fairly flat in Tokyo (Nikkei 225 is -0.1%).

And, finally ... Some awful news out of the US with 10 people, including a police officer, killed in a mass shooting. Another one.