ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD the winner today, GBP close behind

Coronavirus vaccine hopes picked up again over the weekend with various positive reports, a notable one being UK authorities may be set to approve the Pfizer vaccine this week and the NHS has been preparing for distribution beginning December 1 (see bullets above). Alongside the vaccine report was news also that the US FDA has approved Regeneron for use as a treatment (an Emergency Use Authorisation). Regeneron was used in caring for Trump when he was ill with the infection.
After a slow beginning to Monday in FX and in US Globex trade, perhaps due to a Japanese holiday delaying the Monday pick-up in volume and liquidity, the USD soon began to drop away and US equity futures climb.
NZD/USD has been a stat performer on the currency board, helped further upwards by Q3 retail sales data showing a stronger than expected rebound. Speaking of improving data, add South Korean exports and Singapore Q3 GDP both out today to the list,
Cable has also strengthend, GBP has been helped along by the better noises coming out of the UK re a potential trade deal with the EU. There is still work to do on the persistently difficult issues of fisheries, governance and competition rules though.
AUD, EUR, CAD ... all are better bid against the USD here in Asia for the session. USD/JPY is down about 10 points from its earlier high. As mentioned it was a holiday in Japan today so yen was not where the action was. USD/CHF is on it session lows as I post.