ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY extend their losses a little

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 23 October 2019

Moves were small only during the session here today but showed a souring of risk sentiment. USD/JPY dropped from around 108.50 towards 108.25 and a move lower was soon seen also in for EUR, AUD, NZD, CAD against the USD. Data flow was barely existent, and it was pretty much the same for market news.

AUD/JPY reflecting the risk mood in currencies:





The Brexit headlines did continue into the UK evening but they were more of a tidying up after the dramatic developments Tuesday in the UK. EU Council President Donald Tusk recommended the 27 states give an extension to the UK, out to January 31 2020 if needed (with an option to exit earlier if the UK can get its act together). France said it was not happy with 'infinite' extensions.

GBP/USD continued to trade in a soft fashion, moving under its Tuesday low but not showing much extension (no pun intended) once that level gave way.



While on the subject of political news, and something that did catch the market's attention today, China is said to be making plans to replace Carrie Lam as Hong Kong chief (see bullets above).

The People's Bank of China took a knife to the onshore yuan today, sending USD/CNY mush higher at the reference rate setting, not helping risk sentiment at all.