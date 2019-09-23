ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Soothing sounds on US-China talks over the weekend
Forex news for Asia trading Monday 23 September 2019
After Friday's reports that the Chinese trade talks delegation were heading home early we got news from both sides over the weekend that served to calm jitters. On China's side, Xinhua reported on 'constructive discussions' with the US; while from the US we heard of 'productive' discussions.
AUD/JPY up a touch on the session:
On another matter, but with a similar confounding effect, Aramco said repairs to the Saudi plant damaged the previous weekend would likely take months and not the weeks markets had been encouraged by.
So, 'risk' say some benefit with, for example, AUD up and yen down on the session here (albeit small moves only) while oil gapped higher at the wee week's opening of futures trade, albeit with a retrace move (not all the way) since.
Apart from the usual Brexit politics news over the weekend an item to take note of is there is no expected decision from the UK courts on Monday on the issue of PM Boris Johnson shutting down parliament. There will be an update around noon London time which may give a clearer indication of when a decision can be expected. Cable has inched its way to a very small session gain here.
USD/CAD is up smal net for the session, USD/CHF is barely changed. While gold has added a few dollars on to begin the week.
The PBOC left the
onshore yuan mid rate barely changed. Japanese markets were on
holiday again today.