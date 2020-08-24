ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Tight ranges only

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 24 August 2020

Currencies have ticked ever so slightly stronger against the USD to open the week here in Asia. Ranges have been small indeed.

CAD is stronger, helped by the storm-induced slight firming of the oil price.

USD/JPY had begun the session a littler stronger but gave it all back, with news (rumour) crossing that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was ill once again - he is said to be in a coma (according to reports, but do be aware the last time we had similar reports of Kim's demise he opped up again soon after apparently not much worse for wear, he certainly still appears to be eating enough FWIW). Back to the yen, it also gained after reports that Japanese PM Abe is being treated agign today in hospital.

There were a good few Coronavirus related stories about (see bullets above) which leaned to the positive side for potential treatments.

