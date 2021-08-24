ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: FX mainly sideways

Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 24 August 2021

After a strong Monday for currencies against the USD there was a little pullback trade in Tuesday morning Asian trade. EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD and yen have all dipped slightly against the USD while AUD and NZD have pretty much tracked net sideways. Adu got some support from China, with iron ore, for example, continuing to gain, futures up more than 3.5% in morning trade.

News and data flow was very light indeed; New Zealand Q2 retail sales came in strong, confirming (if needed) that the economy was in good shape heading into the latest lockdown.

Regional equities are higher, Japan, China and HK all up on the session

Bitcoin had a small wobble lower - there were user reports of US 'exchange' Coinbase being down. Crypto infrastructure issues can often have a bit of a hit, this one was small.