ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Drip feed of encouraging Brexit deal items

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 24 December 2020

The headline to the post pretty much sums up the session here, there was a drip-feed of Brexit trade deal headlines, none of which had much substance but put together they provided a bit of hope that a deal is close. Its best to bear in mind that the one (European) official who specifically mentioned a deal said it was not yet finalised. Otherwise it was news of meetings to come and announcements to be made.

For the currencies GBP was a beneficiary, and as I update its testing 1.3560 against the dollar. EUR/USD is encountering some two-way (in thinner than normal trading conditions as interbank begin to pull the pin (that's code for go to the pub) for the holiday) around its US time high.

Overall the USD has lost a little ground across the board in small ranges.

And that's it for me, Justin will be along soon to usher us all through the European time. Have a very Merry Christmas everyone!