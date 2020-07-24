ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen finds favour

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 23 July 2020

It was a quiet beginning to the session with yesterday's flat-lining looking like it might play out again on another Japanese holiday (Health and Sports Day). We had a very forthright speech indeed from US Secretary of State Pompeo who made some very aggressive points on Chinese Communist Party tyranny; Pompeo is pretty consistent on this. He did go out of his way to mention the current trade deal remains in place.

For the 'risk' currencies they found a small bid, as did US stock equity index futures upon reopening.

Into early Singapore/Hong Kong trade USD/JPY was shunted lower, dropping from above 106.80 to test 106.50 and dragging yen crosses down alongside. An obvious catalyst was Pompeo, but if so it was a long time (after his speech) coming.

On the data front we had encouraging flash PMIs from Australia, diminished somewhat by the 'just wait for the Melbourne shut down to impact next month' cautions, and reasonably so.

In the US, Trump cancelled his party convention in Florida, citing the danger posed by the surging COVID-19 outbreak. Deaths topped 1,000 yet again on Thursday and while case growth does appear to be slowing somewhat the pipeline of cases → hospitalisations → ventilation → and inevitable deaths will grind on, ensuring high death counts for some time to come. Grim.

Stay tuned for an announcement out of China to shut a US consulate office - this has been well flagged both yesterday and again today.





Australia's east coast was hit with an extended internet outage during the session