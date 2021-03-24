ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: US dollar moves higher

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 24 March 2021

The USD gained strongly during Europe/US time on Tuesday and the move carried on (to a lesser extent) here in Asia on Wednesday. NZD and AUD were once again the biggest losers. AUD was not helped by comments from the Treasury on job losses and slow wage pressures ahead (see bullets above). There was no fresh news of much impact (for the shipping news, see below). The focus remained on oil having given back gains on expectations of lower demand as virus waves rampage through Europe and lockdown measures spread, calling into question the 'reflation trade' and the much-touted commodity supercycle.

Data flow, too, was light. Japan's preliminary PMIs (March) were encouraging with a move further into expansion for manufacturing and while services and composite both remained in contraction they too showed improvement.

Regional stocks followed the losses on Wall Street with losses, some quite ugly:

Japan's Nikkei -1.4%

China's Shanghai Composite -1.2%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng -1.8%

Given the firmness of the USD gold has performed well on the session. It languished early but pretty much held its overnight low before adding on a few dollars to gain above $1734 at one stage.

While not directly forex, one of the world's largest container ships ran aground in the Suez Canal, throwing another spanner in the works of global shipping and trade. The Ever Given is still wedged and is blocking ship traffic in both directions, 100 ships are lined up behind (and counting).