ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: A positive US - China trade phone call

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 25 August 2020

‘Risk’ received a boost during the session here with twin announcements from both the US and China on a phone hook up between the two countries to discuss the Phase 1 trade deal. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, and US Trade Representative Lighthizer took part in the call, with positive noises being made by both sides on progress being made and more to come. Regional shares were already responding well after the lead from US Monday trade but this provided more of a boost.

Currencies like the news also, with a near across the board recovery against the USD. Cable is a bit of a stand-out, tackling 1.3100 as I update.

Apart from the update on phase 1 trade news flow was non impactful and light, as was data flow.

After last week's Democratic Party convention the Republican side kicked off today.



