ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD claws back ground

Forex news for Asia trading on Wednesday 25 August 2021

The US dollar had a positive session here in Asia with notable gains against EUR, yen, CHF and lesser against AUD and NZD. Gold, too, has slipped lower, back under $1800.

News flow was light (see bullets above) but from this part of the world we saw rising coronavirus case counts in Australia (NSW new cases today above 900 for a record high) and New Zealand. Data from Australia was a substantial miss on construction work in Q2 which will take some shine off Q2 GDP (this data point is due September 1) and may help tilt it into negative (there are plenty more contributing, 'partial', GDP indicators still to come so don't ink in a negative just yet).

Asian equity markets are: up for the Shanghai Composite and Nikkei 225, and down for the Hang Seng. All by small percentages though. Oil is lower.

Its always nice when euro deigns to move during Asia:



