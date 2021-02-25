ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen slips a little further
Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 25 February 2021
The NZD gained in late US afternoon trade with NZD/USD moving briefly above 0.7450. The catalyst was the NZ government requiring the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to include housing prices in its mandate which prompted markets to raise once again the propect of less accommodation from the central bank. As the session progressed in Asia the upmove for the kiwi $ was retraced somewhat.
AUD/USD popped to its highest in three years. The 'reflation' trade is alive and well, helped along early in the session by the news that Moderna is soon to human-test its South African COVID-19 variant vaccine. The brakes were applied to the AUD though as the US 10 year yield edged a little higher in the Asian morning.
On the data front we had Aussie capex for Q4, which was quite a solid result. It showed the biggest (core capex) q/q rise in a decade (admittedly after the awful weakness during the height of the pandemic and preceding it). Maybe business investment can expand further as the economy recovers further ahead.
USD/JPY traded up 25 or so points from its session lows, USD/CHF did little more than flatline (tiny range). There was little to catalyse any movement in EUR while some potentially good news from the UK budget coming up failed to impact much at all on sterling.