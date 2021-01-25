ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD weakens, ranges small
Forex news for Asia trading for Monday 25 January 2021
It was a subdued opening to the forex week in Asian Monday trade with some net US dollar weakness but in ranges that have been very small.
NZD/USD is (almost) leading the pack. There was news out of NZ earlier that the virulent South African strain of the coronavirus has been found in a case in the country, the first case in the community for many months. AUD/USD traded higher alongside, Australia's medical regulator gave provisional approval for the Pfizer vaccine today; roll-out is still pencilled in for late February.
News flow was light, data flow barely existent. What data we did get showed (preliminary) export number for Australia in December surging 16% on the month (up 3% y/y) while imports dropped m/m.
Hong Kong stocks had a solid rise again (the Hang Seng is +1.98% as I post), underpinned by strong southbound inflows from the mainland and the lifting of the lockdown in parts of Kowloon.
For those interested the US SuperBowl in early February will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (stalwart q/b Tom Brady leading) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (rising star Patrick Mahomes q/b).