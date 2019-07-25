ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD lower on Lowe

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 25 July 2019

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe kept the prospects of further rate cuts on the table in his speech today, and emphasised that low rates will be here for quite some time to come. More in the bullets above but that is the 'in a nutshell' summary of the speech and following Q&A session.

The Australian dollar had spent the lead-up to Lowe's speech just under 0.6980 and then edged ever so slightly above before dropping toward 0.6965 as the comments hit.







Elsewhere ranges remained tight. Yen and CHF saw a few points benefit early when news of North Korea firing test missiles came in. Two short-range ballistic missiles were fired off the country's east coast.

EUR and GBP are just a few tics weaker against the dollar on the session

Apart from Lowe's speech/Q&A news and dat flow was sparse indeed. That should change real soon though with the European Central Bank monetary policy announcement, followed by President Draghi's press conference coming up.

Still to come: