ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Some turnarounds in Asia

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 25 March 2021

Weaker currencies againt the USD persisted in ealry Asian trade but we have had some turnaround after the early soft trading with bounces from the lows for EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD and cable. USD/CAD has slid from its early high. The yen lost some ground on the gain in risk currencies. 'Risk' benefited from a slightly improved (or at least less bad) tone in Chinese equities (more on this to come below).

Oil dropped away from its Europe/US timezone highs. There has been no progress reported on freeing the ship blocking the Suez Canal but the fears for oil supply dissipated as concern over demand dipping on Europe (slow vaccine roll-out, rise in new virus cases largely driven by the U.K. strain, tightening of restrictions) overtook. Obviously the Suez developments are still ongoing.

Equities in China weakened at the open but the worst of the declines were reversed (HK and Shanghai are still in the negative just by not as much as earlier) with some reports the 'National Team' in China were in supporting stocks (unconfirmed). There was enthusiasm over a point made on the newswires that US stimulus was good for Chinese exporters (ie supportive of Chinese industry) although the enthusiasm did seem to come a few hours after the report was first published and tracked the bounce of Chinese stocks from their earlier lows.

Japan's Nikkei +0.84%

China's Shanghai Composite -0.1%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng -0.4%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 +0.7%

Bitcoin has not managed to sustain any bounce during the session, close to its session lows as I post circa $52K

EUR/USD bounced from a 3 month low:



