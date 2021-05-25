ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Market wariness of yuan intervention

Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 25 May 2021

Major FX rates were confined to small ranges only with a circa 15 point 'lap' for USD/JPY the notable event only. EUR/USD and cable have added on a few points while AUD, NZD and CAD languished sideways. Gold has lost a few dollars while BTC consolidated its bounce during the Europe/US timezone.

Regional stock markets were up again today, following on from the US gains, with higher in Japan, HK, China. China's CSI300 is up just over 2%. On the yuan there is chatter of State bank bidders ahead of 6.4000.

There was not a lot of news from the timezone today. We did get comments from Kansas City President Esther George, but nothing to depart from the current Fed script (no tapering yet). On the data front preliminary trade data from Australia showed an expanded surplus on the month (April compared with March) due to a decline in imports.

Offshore yuan, USD/CNH bounced ahead of 6.4, not by a lot though:



