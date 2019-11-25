ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD/JPY benefits from China to address IP theft

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 25 November 2019

Weekend news that China is to raise penalties for intellectual property theft boosted risk sentiment as the week opened. It was taken as a sign that China was offering an olive branch to the US on trade-related issues. How this plays out remains to be seen of course, but for today the headlines ruled.

AUD was a beneficiary, while yen (and CHF) suffered. The currencies have only moved in a small range but for AUD/JPY the move was a little bigger (maths). NZD was a gainer also.









GBP is higher to open the week also (compared to its late Friday levels), with indications from polling that UK PM Boris Johnson's party may achieve a majority at the upcoming election, Again, we'll see how that plays out and also again, the headline ruled the market response during the time zone here.

USD/CAD, EUR/USD have net done very little indeed. Gold is down tiny.

Bitcoin continued lower over the weekend and again today, see bullets above for more on the crypto.

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan weaker again today at the daily reference rate.

AUD traders take note of what's coming up Tuesday during Asia:



