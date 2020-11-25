ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: EUR/USD back above 1.1900

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 25 November 2020

News and data flow was fairly light today but with a significant press conference from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. I'll come back to that.

The big mover on the session thoiugh has been the euro, EUR/USD climbing back above 1.19. Also moving were regional stocks, all higher after the strong session in the US on Tuesday. Japanese stocks (Nikkei undex) gapped open to their highest since May of 1991.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr spoke at a news conference, most notably:

he said that while the Bank wanted to be 'operationally' prepared for negative rates the Bank has not yet said it'll be going negative

he also did not mention comments he has made previously that he wants to work to get bond yields lower

Both these points underpinned the NZD on the session here. Having said this NZD/USD has not done a lot, its up just a touch on the day. Cable is fairly flat and AUD/USD has dropped back from early highs above 0.7370. Australian construction work data (Q3) was overall lower, but public sector worked increased (private sector down) and with a likely public housing construction pick up ahead (admittedly from woeful historic lows) and state government coronavirus-combating spending ahead should see a boost to this measure in the quarters to come.

USD/JPY, USD/CAD, USD/CHF are all little changed.

As I post BTC has dribbled back under 19K, some market-relevant news crossed earlier (see bullets above).