ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Friday fizzles

Forex news for Asia trading 24 October 2019



Plenty of flat lines for Asia exchange rates today. Check out EUR/USD, its barely had a 5 tic range since 5pm NY time. The wild swings for GBP over Brexit were absent here today also, its straddled 1.2640 the whole session after the huge range it had in Europe/UK/US trade.

News flow was barely existent for anything of relevance to the major trading currencies. Data flow, ditto.

NZD/USD has lost a few points on the session. Again, news and data was absent but it and AUD were both just a touch weaker.

Keep en eye on USD/CHF, its been ticking higher (not here, here its flatlined with nearly everything else) and it appears to only need a nudge of encouraging news (for risk) to trade higher again (ie lower CHF).



