ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD lower, BTC wide swings

Forex news for Asia trading for Monday 26 April 2021

Bitcoin saw further losses late Sunday (US time)/early Monday (Asia time) taking it nearly as low at US$47K before bouncing to highs above $52K. Chatter did the round the early drop was due to a $200m sell order from a 'China whale'. Rumours like this abound in financial markets but if it is correct the whale looks like he may have encountered a Japanese research fishing fleet. BTC has not seen a bounce as big as this since its slump began in earnest the previous weekend.

In the forex space the moves were characterised by a weakening US dollar, carrying on from the Friday Europe/US move. AUD, NZD, GBP, CAD, euro, yen all benefited. News flow was light, and data was only a higher Services PPI (March) from Japan. AUD/USD outperformed on the session, driven partly by a continuing surge for iron ore prices. Dalian iron ore (futures) hit a record high (other commodity futures were strong also, Shanghai rebar to a record high also), iron ore in Singapore hit its highest since 2013. (And, adding in, Copper hitting its highest since 2011 on the LME)

Regional equities:

Japan's Nikkei +0.3%, Topix +0.2%

China's Shanghai Composite +0.57%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng +0.30%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 +0.05%

