ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Small pop for AUD/JPY unwinds

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 26 August 2020





News that a UK vaccine trial was to receive public funding gave a bit of a boost to risk in early trade with a higher AUD and, following along a little while later, a lower yen. The potential vaccine is one from Cambridge University, more in the bullet above. As I update both the AUD and the USD/JPY have almost retraced their moves.

There was little other news to move FX.

On the data agenda Australian construction work pleasantly surprised, a lot. While negative q/q (for the June quarter) it was not nearly as bad as expected. Construction was an 'essential industry' that had some exemptions from shut down restrictions but nevertheless this was a good result.

As I post EUR/USD is dripping down to its session low, albeit only in a 15 or so point top to bottom range. Cable is similarly on its lows.