ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Small pop for AUD/JPY unwinds

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 26 August 2020 

Forex news for Asia tradingWednesday 26August 2020 

News that a UK vaccine trial was to receive public funding gave a bit of a boost to risk in early trade with a higher AUD and, following along a little while later, a lower yen. The potential vaccine is one from Cambridge University, more in the bullet above. As I update both the AUD and the USD/JPY have almost retraced their moves.

There was little other news to move FX.

On the data agenda Australian construction work pleasantly surprised, a lot. While negative q/q (for the June quarter) it was not nearly as bad as expected. Construction was an 'essential industry' that had some exemptions from shut down restrictions but nevertheless this was a good result.

As I post EUR/USD is dripping down to its session low, albeit only in a 15 or so point top to bottom range. Cable is similarly on its lows.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose