ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Asian FX sideways session
Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 26 January 2021
Ranges in Asia for the major forex pairs were tiny with very little fresh news or data, and that we got being non-impactful.
AUD and NZD have fared the worst in those small ranges. Gold gained around $5 net.
Political developments in the US favoured the Biden stimulus edging closer, but of course there is still a long path of negotiations to come and a smaller than the proposed amount just under $2tln package seems very likely.