ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Subdued Friday in Asia

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 26 July 2019

A lot of flat lines across the currency markets today and the FX that did move was confined to a tight range.

USD/JPY rattled the lid again above 108.70 but only briefly and has since dropped back 10 or so points.

EUR/USD followed on from its active ECB-influenced overnight range with pretty much a big fat zero on the session here. Cable is not much better, off a few tics. USD/CHF, USD/CAD have barely altered also.

AUD and NZD have both dribbled a few points lower.

The only data of note was Tokyo area CPI, which came in at perhaps a little more encouragement for the BOJ, holding more or less steady.

Markets await the GDP report from the US on Friday. Expectations of a Fed rate cut next week have come off just a touch after the ECB/Draghi did not sound come across as dovish as was expected.

