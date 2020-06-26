ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: ECB President Lagarde speech coming up soon (0900GMT)
Forex news for Asia trading Friday 26 June 2020
It was a second day of mostly small ranges across major FX and a lso a second day of holidays in China. Chinese markets reopen on Monday but do be aware there is some data out over this coming weekend:
AUD, CAD, NZD all lost a little ground against the USD in the Asian morning before bouncing back (AUD is still a little weak).
There was little impactful news nor data flow. Japanese inflation indications are well below target, yet again. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda was on the microphone, warning of contraction to be confirmed for Q2 Japan GDP and slow recovery ahead. He may be hinting at the BOJ slashing its outlook at the next policy meeting on July 14 and 15 although if that is the case it does not necessarily follow that there will be a further easing of policy at the meeting.
And, on the way: