ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Losses for the US dollar today

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 26 March 2021

Regional equities picked up on positive sentiment following the good Thursday on Wall Street, some of the gains have been impressive indeed:

Japan's Nikkei +1.5%

China's Shanghai Composite +1.3%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng +1.2%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 +0.5%

Other China indices:

Chinext up more than 3%

CSI300 up more than 2%

'Risk' across the FX space headed a little higher also, led by AUD and NZD after both had a soft week. GBP and CAD benefitted too from the weaker USD on the session. The USD did gain against the yen though. Data from Japan today showed once again inflation well under target. EUR/USD was a laggard on the session, although it is up small. Comments out of Europe Thursday evening were wide-ranging but concerns were raised again about the '3rd wave' and slow vaccinations. France seems to be bumbling deeper into trouble, Germany's Angela Merkel signalled that Germany will declare France a high-risk virus area, which would trigger a negative Covid-19 test requirement for anyone entering from France.

China's onshore yuan was set at its weakest since the first week of January by the People's Bank of China today.