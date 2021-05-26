ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD surge on RBNZ Statement

Forex news for Asia trading on Wednesday 26 May 2021

Traders assessed the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Monetary Policy Statement as leaning a little less dovish with the track ahead of the OCR indicative of a possible rate hike in the second half of next year. This was enough to give the Kiwi $ a decent push higher as it was marked-up towards 0.73. The AUD was dragged along behind, moving above 0.7775 in the kiwi's wake.

Gains for the New Zealand dollar continued as Governor Orr's press conference followed an hour after the Statement release. NZD/USD pierced 0.73.

Elsewhere across major FX ranges were subdued again during the session.

The People's Bank of China set the mid-rate for onshore yuan at its strongest (lowest for USD/CNY) since the middle of 2018.

Crypto continued its stabilisation, BTC/USD moved back above $39K again.