ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD up on RBNZ Gov Orr speech
Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 26 September 2019
A lower-tier data point from Australia had, as you'd expect from a lower-tier data point, barely any discernible impact. But, its another sign that the labour market ahead is likely to see rising unemployment and place the RBA under more pressure. Job vacancies fell for the third quarter (see bullets above) which does not auger well for the unemployment rate ahead.
OK, what did impact? RBNZ Governor Orr gave a speech which, while emphasising rates are to remain low for some time ahead, was nevertheless on the upbeat side. NZD/USD moved a few points higher on the speech, back towards 0.6300 and now, above. It managed to drag a few points up on the AUD also.
EUR/USD has also had a better session, while specific news flow for it has been light its up circa 20 points. Cable is up a a little also.
USD/JPY is a few points down on the session so far, in a small range much like everything else. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is speaking soon.