ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Awaiting the BOJ policy announcement

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 27 April 2020

A quiet news and data opening to the week with plenty from Europe and the UK on plans to ease virus-related restrictions ahead, which should begin to help economic activity also.

There was a bit of a cold shower from China data with industrial profits collapsing more than 30% y/y (both in March and for the quarter). This, of course, is no surprise and saw little market impact but it is a reminder of what is to come for much of the globe.

The Australian dollar was an outperform on the session, gaining towards 0.6440. Some areas in Australia are already dialling back social distancing requirements, and more are planning to soon. The New Zealand dollar traded higher alongside, some restrictions there to be eased in the week ahead also. CAD also - a touch stronger against the USD.

The reopening of Globex for the week saw oil lower, US stock indexes soon following it down (indexes subsequently stabilised). USD/JPY was rangebound from lows around 107.45 to just above 107.60.

Cable has managed a better session, net a few points higher. UK PM Johnson is said to be back at Downing Street and fully back at work. EUR was not where the action was during the session here.



