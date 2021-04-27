ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD ticks a little higher

Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 27 April 2021

It was a day of minor movement only in major FX, characterised by across the board US dollar strength (small only). News and data flow were light only. NZD was the biggest loser against the better bid USD but, as referred to already, the magnitude of the move was small. There was no specific news out of New Zealand of impact. At the other end of the spectrum CAD has lost some ground but its the best against the dollar for the session; oil is steady.

Gold has been notably soft, down more than $5.

BTC was supported by Musk and Tesla - the firm said it did sell some of the crypto (in its Q1 earnings call) but only as 'proof of concept' the coin could be used in place of cash. You can make your own mind up that, but there you go. It has certainly paid a better 'interest rate' so far this year!

As I post we are awaiting the Bank of Japan policy statement.

