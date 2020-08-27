ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Game changer COVID-19 test gains emergency use approval

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 27 August 2020

Morning trade in Asia saw a move stronger for (most) currencies as the USD slipped a little further following its overnight losses. Currencies cracked to new highs compared with that overnight trade but most have retraced to be little changed on the session as I update.

Ranges have not been large.

There was a broad spread of news but given the ranges not of too much impact. Protests continued in Minneapolis, Hurricane Laura continued to strengthen in the Gulf, and the third evening of the Republican convention got underway. Of most note was the emergency use approval for Abbott's $5, 15 minute COVID-19 test, which may very well have the potential to hasten return towards a more normal life for many people, and with the economic benefits that will bring (see bullets above). Not going to happen overnight, of course. The news was greeted with a bit more of a bid for currencies, but, as I've said, subsequently unwound for most. Gold has fallen a few dollars on the session.

The data docket was light but we did get Australian capex data for Q2. Unsurprisingly actual, and planned, business investment was, and will be, scaled back. The headline was not as poor as expected though.

Stay tuned for the Federal Reserve symposium coming up, Fed Chair Powell will speak at 1310 GMT on Thursday.



