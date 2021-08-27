ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD round trip while the we await Powell

Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 27 August 2021

During US time we had hawkish comments out of numerous Fed officials ahead of Chair Powell's speech scheduled for Friday morning, US time:

In morning trade Asia took the USD up a little, with drops for EUR, AUD, NZD, GBP and CAD. Those, admittedly small, moves have backtracked and all those currencies are now, as I post, more or less unchanged on the session.

News flow has been light and data flow not much more. Australian retail sales in July fell more than expected (lockdown impacts cited). Chinese industrial profit growth slowed just a little in July from June.

While on China, the People's Bank of China continued to add liquidity to the banking system again today with the third consecutive daily net injection of 40bn yuan via open market operations. The total is a net 120 bn yuan added for the week. This is the largest weekly injection since start of February.

Regional equities:

Japan's Nikkei +0.06%

China's Shanghai Composite +0.77%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng +0.85%

