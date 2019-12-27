ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD slips across the board
Forex news for Asia trading Friday 27 December 2019
Pretty much across the board falls (in albeit small ranges) for the USD against the majors, some more than others. There was a plethora of data out from Japan alongside the BOJ summary of their most recent meeting. And that's not all, tensions with North Korea were kept on the boil, which helped add top the bid on yen. Check out the bullets below for details.
And that's it for a very brief wrap today, condensed versions will continue until after the holiday period.
- Japan's NHK issued an alert saying North Korea had launched a missile - but it hadn't
Japan:
- Japan's Cabinet approves sending a Self-Defense Force aircraft and ship to the Middle East
- The Bank of Japan snubbed an IMF inflation proposal
- BOJ December meeting summary - appropriate to maintain policy, not increase easing
- Japan Industrial Production for November (preliminary): -0.9% m/m (expected -1.0%)
- Japan Retail sales for November 4.5% m/m (expected 5.0%)
- Japan Unemployment rate for November: % 2.2% (expected 2.4%)
- Tokyo inflation data for December - headline CPI 0.9% y/y (expected 0.9%)
China:
- China Industrial Profits for November +5.4% y/y (prior -9.9%)
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9879
- China state-assets watchdog to push overhauls to state firms in 2020
Other:
- FX option expiries for Friday December 27 at the 10am NY cut
